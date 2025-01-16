Num ARS 价格 (NARS)
今天 Num ARS (NARS) 的实时价格为 0.00085582 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。NARS 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Num ARS 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 605.92K USD
- Num ARS 当天价格变化为 -0.17%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 NARS兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 NARS 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Num ARS 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Num ARS 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000363566。
在过去60天内，Num ARS 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000336482。
在过去90天内，Num ARS 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000011279033824902。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.17%
|30天
|$ -0.0000363566
|-4.24%
|60天
|$ -0.0000336482
|-3.93%
|90天
|$ -0.0000011279033824902
|-0.13%
Num ARS 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.43%
-0.17%
+0.63%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
NUM Finance is a project that aims to create stable cryptocurrencies that follow the value of currencies of emerging countries. We call these cryptocurrencies NUM Stablecoins. Currently there are several stablecoins on the cryptoasset market. However, most of them follow the price of currencies of developed countries. The most well-known examples are the stablecoins pegged to the US dollar as are USDT, USDC, DAI, etc. The existence of these currencies was fundamental to the development of the decentralized finance ecosystem that flourishes today on major blockchains. Activity in decentralized finance protocols grows linearly with the circulation of these stablecoins. In turn, there are other stablecoins that track the price of other currencies from developed countries, however, there are very few stablecoins from emerging or Latin American countries. NUM Finance seeks to facilitate access to cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance to millions of people and businesses in emerging countries through the creation and promotion of NUM Stablecoins. It is precisely in these countries, where monetary problems such as inflation, capital controls, lack of access to credit and complex financial products abound, that decentralized finance can have the greatest impact on the lives of citizens and the economic activity of companies. With NUM Stablecoins and the growth of their adoption, NUM Finance seeks to strengthen local currencies by adding a product that can be used by market players in a completely free manner.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 NARS 兑换 AUD
A$0.0013778702
|1 NARS 兑换 GBP
￡0.0006932142
|1 NARS 兑换 EUR
€0.0008301454
|1 NARS 兑换 USD
$0.00085582
|1 NARS 兑换 MYR
RM0.00385119
|1 NARS 兑换 TRY
₺0.030338819
|1 NARS 兑换 JPY
¥0.1336106184
|1 NARS 兑换 RUB
₽0.0877044336
|1 NARS 兑换 INR
₹0.0740968956
|1 NARS 兑换 IDR
Rp14.0298338208
|1 NARS 兑换 PHP
₱0.0501168192
|1 NARS 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.0430990952
|1 NARS 兑换 BRL
R$0.0051434782
|1 NARS 兑换 CAD
C$0.0012238226
|1 NARS 兑换 BDT
৳0.1040505956
|1 NARS 兑换 NGN
₦1.330971264
|1 NARS 兑换 UAH
₴0.0360984876
|1 NARS 兑换 VES
Bs0.04621428
|1 NARS 兑换 PKR
Rs0.2387823382
|1 NARS 兑换 KZT
₸0.45401251
|1 NARS 兑换 THB
฿0.0296199302
|1 NARS 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0281735944
|1 NARS 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0007787962
|1 NARS 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0066582796
|1 NARS 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.008600991