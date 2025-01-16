什么是nSights (NSI)

nSights is the most advanced trading platform for new emerging tokens. Increase your chances of profitability within the complex world of Decentralized Finance (DeFi). nSights demystifies DeFi and enhances the entire crypto trading experience. The nSights goal is to provide the previously inaccessible and necessary tools to help traders achieve their financial goals. nSights is leveraging the trading experience and automation expertise of the digieBot Automated Cryptocurrency Trading Bot platform creators. With more than 40 years combined trading experience and 2 successful years with their digieBot algorithm performance, a lack of available analytics in the DeFi space became clear and became the catalyst for building a high tech blockchain based trading platform. With the support of the TruBadger Nexus Ecosystem and Community, nSights has gone from concept to product in record time. The lack of an adequate solution in this space motived us to move quickly and bring to market a platform that is every DeFi Traders’ dream!

