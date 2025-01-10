NovaX 价格 (NOVAX)
今天 NovaX (NOVAX) 的实时价格为 0.228323 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。NOVAX 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
NovaX 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 305.18 USD
- NovaX 当天价格变化为 -1.09%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 NOVAX兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 NOVAX 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，NovaX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0025281509136213。
在过去30天内，NovaX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0460568589。
在过去60天内，NovaX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0242635427。
在过去90天内，NovaX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.02811336605432063。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0025281509136213
|-1.09%
|30天
|$ -0.0460568589
|-20.17%
|60天
|$ -0.0242635427
|-10.62%
|90天
|$ -0.02811336605432063
|-10.96%
NovaX 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.22%
-1.09%
-1.92%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? NovaX is your gateway to a cutting-edge fitness experience that combines the power of blockchain technology with your active lifestyle. Embrace the future of fitness as you mine blockchain tokens, connect with like-minded individuals, and achieve your wellness goals in a thriving community of fitness enthusiasts. With NovaX, you're not just tracking your workouts; you're earning rewards for your efforts and connecting with a dynamic fitness community. Discover a new way to stay motivated, achieve your fitness aspirations, and unlock the full potential of your active lifestyle. What makes your project unique? NovaX embodies a comprehensive Fitness and Social ecosystem, enriched by Gamified Elements and Virtual & Real-word Bridge that elevate it to a Fitness Metaverse. Our platform also integrates various technological applications to empower users' experiences, engagement and prosperity. Emerging technologies are reshaping well-being experiences, demanding a unified platform. NovaX offer a blockchain hub that integrates innovations, catering to personalized fitness demands and becoming the ultimate destination for holistic well-being. History of your project. NovaX was initially conceived when publishing the gitbook in 2022. A fundraising sale was conducted on September 14, 2023 and the Listing date is on September 20, 2023 What’s next for your project? Release mining from Fitness and Defi Features User Growth and Adoption: Comprehensive educational resources, including video tutorials, articles, and webinars, have empowered traders with the knowledge and skills to navigate the cryptocurrency market confidently NovaX roadmap outlines key milestones from Q1 2023 to Q4 2026 can be found on our website What can your token be used for? NovaX token, a versatile digital asset that fuels a range of functionalities within the NovaX ecosystem, offering users a diverse array of utilities to enhance their fitness journey and financial engagement 1. Transaction Incentives: NOVAX holders can earn a share of transaction fee revenue, providing an avenue for users to participate in the platform's financial ecosystem 2. Membership Access: Gain access to exclusive membership tiers, offering users premium features, advanced analytics, and community interactions. 3. DAO Participation: NOVAX token holders participate in the Decentralized Autonomous Organization, wielding voting rights to influence strategic decisions. 4. NFT Airdrops: Holders of NOVAX tokens will receive exclusive NFT airdrops, expanding users' digital asset portfolio with unique NFTs. 5. Staking and Yield Farming: Users can Stake NOVAX tokens to earn passive income and partake in yield farming strategies. 6. Premium Packages: Users can utilize NOVAX token to access premium fitness packages, including personalized plans, virtual training sessions, and expert guidance.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 NOVAX 兑换 AUD
A$0.36988326
|1 NOVAX 兑换 GBP
￡0.18494163
|1 NOVAX 兑换 EUR
€0.22147331
|1 NOVAX 兑换 USD
$0.228323
|1 NOVAX 兑换 MYR
RM1.02517027
|1 NOVAX 兑换 TRY
₺8.08491743
|1 NOVAX 兑换 JPY
¥35.92662405
|1 NOVAX 兑换 RUB
₽23.34602675
|1 NOVAX 兑换 INR
₹19.65632707
|1 NOVAX 兑换 IDR
Rp3,682.62851669
|1 NOVAX 兑换 PHP
₱13.3797278
|1 NOVAX 兑换 EGP
￡E.11.54401088
|1 NOVAX 兑换 BRL
R$1.39048707
|1 NOVAX 兑换 CAD
C$0.32878512
|1 NOVAX 兑换 BDT
৳27.85083954
|1 NOVAX 兑换 NGN
₦353.98741274
|1 NOVAX 兑换 UAH
₴9.65349644
|1 NOVAX 兑换 VES
Bs12.101119
|1 NOVAX 兑换 PKR
Rs63.58110581
|1 NOVAX 兑换 KZT
₸120.4860471
|1 NOVAX 兑换 THB
฿7.90910872
|1 NOVAX 兑换 TWD
NT$7.53922546
|1 NOVAX 兑换 CHF
Fr0.20777393
|1 NOVAX 兑换 HKD
HK$1.77635294
|1 NOVAX 兑换 MAD
.د.م2.29236292