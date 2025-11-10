Nova Shield is an AI-powered cybersecurity application designed to protect users from malware, wallet drainers, and other hidden threats that traditional antivirus tools often miss. Built initially for macOS, Nova Shield leverages large language models to monitor system activity, detect anomalies, and respond in real time through shell-level access. Its purpose is to close the multi-billion-dollar gap caused by undetected malware targeting digital assets, particularly crypto wallets. The platform provides simple installation, real-time defense, and an AI companion that executes commands, scans files, and prevents malicious activity without requiring users to be technical experts.