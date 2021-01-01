Notional Finance（NOTE）代币经济学

Notional Finance（NOTE）代币经济学

深入了解 Notional Finance（NOTE），包括其代币供应、分配模型以及实时市场数据。
USD

Notional Finance（NOTE）信息

Notional is the first decentralized, Ethereum-based protocol for borrowing and lending at fixed rates and fixed terms. With variable rate lending, DeFi can only serve a small segment of the crypto lending market because variable interest rates don’t provide the certainty that lenders and borrowers require. Notional fixes this by creating a true market for lenders and borrowers that democratizes and empowers individual investors, business owners and institutional investors.

Right now, users can borrow or lend USDC & DAI for up to one year, and ETH & WBTC for up to six months from Notional's on-chain liquidity pools. With Notional's V2 upgrade, liquidity providers enjoy a low-touch experience, and no longer need to roll their debts to new maturities as it is done automatically through the use of nTokens, ERC20 tokens that represent a user's share of the liquidity pool.

After raising a $10 million Series A in May 2021 from some of the top VC firms, including Coinbase Ventures, Notional’s protocol has been relaunched on 11/1 with a host of new features as well as the NOTE governance token.

币种官网：
https://notional.finance/

Notional Finance（NOTE）代币经济学和价格数据分析

快速了解 Notional Finance（NOTE）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。

市值：
$ 1.57M
$ 1.57M$ 1.57M
总供应量：
$ 97.75M
$ 97.75M$ 97.75M
流通量：
$ 47.03M
$ 47.03M$ 47.03M
FDV (完全稀释估值)：
$ 3.27M
$ 3.27M$ 3.27M
最高价：
$ 23.42
$ 23.42$ 23.42
最低价：
$ 0.01610857
$ 0.01610857$ 0.01610857
当前价格：
$ 0.03342287
$ 0.03342287$ 0.03342287

Notional Finance（NOTE）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景

了解 Notional Finance（NOTE）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。

关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：

总供应量（Total Supply）：

已创建或将要创建的 NOTE 代币的最大数量。

流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：

当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。

最大供应量（Max Supply）：

NOTE 代币可能存在的总数量上限。

完全稀释估值（FDV）：

当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。

通胀率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。

为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？

流通供应量高 = 流动性强。

最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。

代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。

FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。

现在您已经了解了 NOTE 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 NOTE 代币的实时价格吧！

NOTE 价格预测

想知道 NOTE 的未来走势吗？我们的 NOTE 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。

为什么选择 MEXC？

MEXC 是全球领先的加密货币交易所，深受全球数百万用户信赖。无论您是新手还是资深交易者，MEXC 都是您进入加密世界的最便捷途径。

支持现货与合约，超过 4,000 个交易对
上币速度领先业内其他中心化交易所
行业 #1 的流动性
超低手续费，配备 24/7 客服支持
用户资金拥有 100%+ 储备金透明度
超低门槛：1 USDT 即可购买加密货币
mc_how_why_title
立刻尝试用 1 USDT 购买加密货币，轻松入门无负担！

免责声明

代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。