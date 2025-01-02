Notional Finance 图标

$0.060729
$0.060729$0.060729
+3.20%(1D)

今天 Notional Finance (NOTE) 的价格

今天 Notional Finance (NOTE) 的实时价格为 0.060729 USD。目前其市值为 $ 2.86M USD。NOTE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Notional Finance 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 8.20K USD
- Notional Finance 当天价格变化为 +3.25%
- 其循环供应量为 47.03M USD

在获取 MEXC 上从 NOTE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 NOTE 价格信息的首选平台。

Notional Finance (NOTE) 价格表现 USD

今天内，Notional Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00190935
在过去30天内，Notional Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0104877343
在过去60天内，Notional Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0255489696
在过去90天内，Notional Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.005418347313809095

时间段涨跌幅 (USD)涨跌幅 (%)
今日$ +0.00190935+3.25%
30天$ +0.0104877343+17.27%
60天$ +0.0255489696+42.07%
90天$ +0.005418347313809095+9.80%

Notional Finance (NOTE) 价格分析

Notional Finance 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：

$ 0.057423
$ 0.057423$ 0.057423

$ 0.060814
$ 0.060814$ 0.060814

$ 23.42
$ 23.42$ 23.42

+0.04%

+3.25%

+6.76%

Notional Finance (NOTE) 市场信息

深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：

$ 2.86M
$ 2.86M$ 2.86M

$ 8.20K
$ 8.20K$ 8.20K

47.03M
47.03M 47.03M

什么是Notional Finance (NOTE)

Notional is the first decentralized, Ethereum-based protocol for borrowing and lending at fixed rates and fixed terms. With variable rate lending, DeFi can only serve a small segment of the crypto lending market because variable interest rates don’t provide the certainty that lenders and borrowers require. Notional fixes this by creating a true market for lenders and borrowers that democratizes and empowers individual investors, business owners and institutional investors. Right now, users can borrow or lend USDC & DAI for up to one year, and ETH & WBTC for up to six months from Notional's on-chain liquidity pools. With Notional's V2 upgrade, liquidity providers enjoy a low-touch experience, and no longer need to roll their debts to new maturities as it is done automatically through the use of nTokens, ERC20 tokens that represent a user's share of the liquidity pool. After raising a $10 million Series A in May 2021 from some of the top VC firms, including Coinbase Ventures, Notional’s protocol has been relaunched on 11/1 with a host of new features as well as the NOTE governance token.

Notional Finance (NOTE) 资源

官网

NOTE 兑换为当地货币

1 NOTE 兑换 AUD
A$0.0971664
1 NOTE 兑换 GBP
0.0485832
1 NOTE 兑换 EUR
0.05829984
1 NOTE 兑换 USD
$0.060729
1 NOTE 兑换 MYR
RM0.27145863
1 NOTE 兑换 TRY
2.14434099
1 NOTE 兑换 JPY
¥9.54234777
1 NOTE 兑换 RUB
6.70994721
1 NOTE 兑换 INR
5.20690446
1 NOTE 兑换 IDR
Rp979.49986287
1 NOTE 兑换 PHP
3.5162091
1 NOTE 兑换 EGP
￡E.3.08321133
1 NOTE 兑换 BRL
R$0.3765198
1 NOTE 兑换 CAD
C$0.08744976
1 NOTE 兑换 BDT
7.2571155
1 NOTE 兑换 NGN
93.86213511
1 NOTE 兑换 UAH
2.55729819
1 NOTE 兑换 VES
Bs3.097179
1 NOTE 兑换 PKR
Rs16.9251723
1 NOTE 兑换 KZT
31.87847397
1 NOTE 兑换 THB
฿2.08118283
1 NOTE 兑换 TWD
NT$1.99737681
1 NOTE 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0546561
1 NOTE 兑换 HKD
HK$0.47186433
1 NOTE 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.61397019