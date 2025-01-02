Notional Finance 价格 (NOTE)
今天 Notional Finance (NOTE) 的实时价格为 0.060729 USD。目前其市值为 $ 2.86M USD。NOTE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Notional Finance 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 8.20K USD
- Notional Finance 当天价格变化为 +3.25%
- 其循环供应量为 47.03M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 NOTE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 NOTE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Notional Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00190935。
在过去30天内，Notional Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0104877343。
在过去60天内，Notional Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0255489696。
在过去90天内，Notional Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.005418347313809095。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00190935
|+3.25%
|30天
|$ +0.0104877343
|+17.27%
|60天
|$ +0.0255489696
|+42.07%
|90天
|$ +0.005418347313809095
|+9.80%
Notional Finance 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.04%
+3.25%
+6.76%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Notional is the first decentralized, Ethereum-based protocol for borrowing and lending at fixed rates and fixed terms. With variable rate lending, DeFi can only serve a small segment of the crypto lending market because variable interest rates don’t provide the certainty that lenders and borrowers require. Notional fixes this by creating a true market for lenders and borrowers that democratizes and empowers individual investors, business owners and institutional investors. Right now, users can borrow or lend USDC & DAI for up to one year, and ETH & WBTC for up to six months from Notional's on-chain liquidity pools. With Notional's V2 upgrade, liquidity providers enjoy a low-touch experience, and no longer need to roll their debts to new maturities as it is done automatically through the use of nTokens, ERC20 tokens that represent a user's share of the liquidity pool. After raising a $10 million Series A in May 2021 from some of the top VC firms, including Coinbase Ventures, Notional’s protocol has been relaunched on 11/1 with a host of new features as well as the NOTE governance token.
