Noti 价格 (NOTI)
今天 Noti (NOTI) 的实时价格为 0.0277143 USD。目前其市值为 $ 864.44K USD。NOTI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Noti 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 26.66K USD
- Noti 当天价格变化为 +2.16%
- 其循环供应量为 31.19M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 NOTI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 NOTI 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Noti 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00058605。
在过去30天内，Noti 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0084406117。
在过去60天内，Noti 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Noti 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00058605
|+2.16%
|30天
|$ -0.0084406117
|-30.45%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Noti 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-1.77%
+2.16%
-17.01%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Noti is the first AI-based sniping bot that helps users find and snipe newly launched tokens on decentralized and centralized exchanges. With Noti, you are among the first to buy tokens immediately upon their launch and set up selling strategies. Noti currently supports Ethereum and plans to expand to all other popular chains. Noti provides several key features, including front-running, rug pull, and scam protection, trending tokens dashboard, and selling strategies. Powered by AI, these tools enhance security, prevent users from risks common to the crypto market, and improve their sniping experience. Discover new, promising tokens, pre-filtered for quality, right from the Noti dashboard, and set up the snipes and the sell strategies, all in one place. The platform offers multiple access points for users, including a web platform, a Telegram bot, and API integration. This allows both beginners and experienced traders to utilize Noti’s tools in a way that suits their needs. The user-friendly interface makes it easy to configure snipes, monitor transactions, and set up selling strategies ahead of time.
