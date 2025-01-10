什么是Notdogecoin (NOTDOGE)

Notdoge is a type of cryptocurrency created from an internet meme featuring the Shiba Inu dog image and the 'NOTDOGE' symbol. It was first released in 2024 and initially started as a joke. However, it quickly gained attention and became part of the large cryptocurrency community. Notdoge is based on the open-source Tonblockchain and utilizes blockchain technology to execute transactions. One notable feature of Notdoge is its fast transaction speed and low transaction fees compared to many other cryptocurrencies. Although it began as a joke, Notdoge has become a part of the large cryptocurrency community and is used for various social media tipping purposes. By the beginning of 2024, Notdoge had become a popular investment asset, especially after receiving support from numerous celebrities and social media users. The value of Notdoge has experienced fluctuations but continues to attract the interest of investors and consumers.

Notdogecoin (NOTDOGE) 资源 官网