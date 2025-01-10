Not Notcoin 价格 (NOTNOT)
今天 Not Notcoin (NOTNOT) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。NOTNOT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Not Notcoin 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 3.28 USD
- Not Notcoin 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 NOTNOT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 NOTNOT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Not Notcoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Not Notcoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Not Notcoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Not Notcoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|+8.40%
|60天
|$ 0
|+4.87%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Not Notcoin 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
+14.69%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Welcome to Not Notcoin ($NOTNOT), the original Notcoin-inspired and supporting memecoin on the TON blockchain. Notcoin boasts over 30 million players, making its 2024 launch one of the most anticipated events! Crafted by dedicated enthusiasts for both the Notcoin and TON communities, Not Notcoin embodies transparency, exemplified by its doxxed Canadian developer. The project's roadmap is firmly anchored on the TON blockchain, aiming to foster mass adoption through achievable milestones and tangible utility features that benefit both Notcoin and TON. Backed by a talented team, $NOTNOT prioritizes safety and trust by burning the liquidity pool and renouncing the contract. Unlike projects prone to overpromising, $NOTNOT's approach is grounded in realism, committing only to feasible utilities aligned with its capabilities and resources, thus ensuring integrity and accountability for investors and participants. Upcoming utilities currently under development include NotBots - an NFT collection featuring robots in disguise tapping their phones furiously to earn more Notcoin, Not Hero - a Telegram-based tapping game inspired by Notcoin and Guitar Hero, and TON EVM - a gateway for EVM developers to build in their familiar programming language within the TON ecosystem. It's probably not nothing, and it's definitely Not Notcoin! With a vibrant community and exciting utilities in development, Not Notcoin is poised to make a significant impact in the world of cryptocurrency, offering both entertainment and camraderie. Join us on this journey towards innovation, transparency, and prosperity in the decentralized finance space.
