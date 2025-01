什么是Noods (NOODS)

Meet Noodles the Pooch—the adorable and hilarious social media sensation who has captured the hearts of over 2M ‘Noodists’ through her relatable office antics, driving skills and sweet yet salty attitude. When this Corporate Canine™️ isn’t judging her colleagues, drinking on the job, ignoring calls and meeting with Hank from HR, Noodles is all about cuddles, kisses and belly rubs. Launched by her megafans, with full permission and support from Noodles herself, the NOODS coin is now available on Solana! Join the community on her journey to early retirement and remember: if you’re going to send noods, make sure to verify the recipient!

Noods (NOODS) 资源 官网