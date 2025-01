什么是Nodez (NODE)

Deploy nodes with ease and earn rewards from protocols without any technical expertise. What is Nodez? Nodez simplifies blockchain node setup and management with a one-click solution, enabling users to effortlessly earn rewards. How does one-click deployment work? Simply click once on Nodez and instantly set up a blockchain node, no technical expertise required. Can anyone run a node? Anyone can run a node with Nodez and start earning rewards without technical knowledge. What are the costs associated with using Nodez? We offer a variety of plans, from monthly to yearly options. Log in to our platform and check our site for pricing details—they're very affordable!

Nodez (NODE) 资源 白皮书 官网