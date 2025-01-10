Nodes Reward Coin 价格 (NRC)
今天 Nodes Reward Coin (NRC) 的实时价格为 0.00828289 USD。目前其市值为 $ 27.19K USD。NRC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Nodes Reward Coin 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 90.65 USD
- Nodes Reward Coin 当天价格变化为 +7.34%
- 其循环供应量为 3.28M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 NRC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 NRC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Nodes Reward Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00056639。
在过去30天内，Nodes Reward Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0021010295。
在过去60天内，Nodes Reward Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0034163036。
在过去90天内，Nodes Reward Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.01657225599861995。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00056639
|+7.34%
|30天
|$ -0.0021010295
|-25.36%
|60天
|$ -0.0034163036
|-41.24%
|90天
|$ -0.01657225599861995
|-66.67%
Nodes Reward Coin 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.05%
+7.34%
-24.35%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Nodes Reward Coin, affectionately known as NRC, isn't just another star in the cryptocurrency constellation. It's a trailblazer that capitalizes on the prowess of these nodes to enable seamless transactions, enhance the art of consensus, and reward the champions of the network. We have a strong affinity for cryptocurrencies that are true 'coins' with their own blockchain and native value, as opposed to 'tokens' that are built on other platforms. We are a creative agency with a passion for masternodes. ~ NRC & PLatform Relation Nodes Reward Coin (NRC) is the blood that flood the vains of Node Reward Platform. It’s used in everything for payment accross the platform ~ NRC as a Future Financial Security Gain Financial benefits from NRC masternode reward. We provide usecase and liquidity for NRC to be a future investment. ~ NRC as a Peer to Peer Currency Our dedication guarantees the preservation of NRC’s intrinsic value, establishing it as a reliable internet payment currency.
