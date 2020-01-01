No Mans Land（NML）信息

No Man's Land (NML) is a real-life memecoin narrative centered on Daniel’s ambitious journey across continents and his dedication to making a positive impact through charity work. This project offers a fresh take on what a memecoin can represent, intertwining digital assets with real-world adventures to inspire global engagement. As Daniel travels across Brazil, Sweden, Morocco, China, Pakistan, and Siberia, NML holders can follow his story and witness his encounters with different cultures, landscapes, and communities. The project aims to engage the community, enabling them to play a meaningful role by supporting initiatives that address challenges in third-world countries. This journey is documented in detail, and through NML, the community is invited to join virtually, following Daniel’s travels and contributions to local causes.