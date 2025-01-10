NIX 价格 (NIX)
今天 NIX (NIX) 的实时价格为 0.00286269 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。NIX 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
NIX 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 518.56 USD
- NIX 当天价格变化为 -0.24%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 NIX兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 NIX 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，NIX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，NIX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0001510830。
在过去60天内，NIX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0010995973。
在过去90天内，NIX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000557971326482929。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.24%
|30天
|$ +0.0001510830
|+5.28%
|60天
|$ -0.0010995973
|-38.41%
|90天
|$ -0.000557971326482929
|-16.31%
NIX 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.52%
-0.24%
-2.30%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? NIX is the utility token for Cripto no Pix’s platform, where you can buy and sell crypto using the main brazilian payment and soon others, also there are buyback, cashback, burn and referral system running already. What makes your project unique? We use the fastest and safest Brazilian payment method in history to facilitate the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies, with security and agility. Our services are 100% online, without bureaucracy and without abusive History of your project. Mission The mission of CNOP Intermediações LTDA is to offer secure and innovative cryptocurrency solutions, through the PIX system, to its customers, promoting financial inclusion and democratizing access to financial services. Vision Our vision is to be recognized as a reference in the cryptocurrency market, offering innovative and quality services that meet the needs of our customers. What’s next for your project? Values Safety: We value the safety of our customers in all transactions made through our system. Innovation: We constantly seek innovation in our services, to offer increasingly efficient and advanced solutions. Transparency: We act transparently in all our operations, keeping our customers informed about the services provided. Ethics: We act ethically in all our relationships, fulfilling our obligations and respecting the rights of our customers. What can your token be used for? Social Responsibility: We contribute to the development of society through responsible and sustainable actions.
