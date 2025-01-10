NinjaPepe 价格 (NINJAPEPE)
今天 NinjaPepe (NINJAPEPE) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。NINJAPEPE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
NinjaPepe 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 5.99 USD
- NinjaPepe 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 NINJAPEPE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 NINJAPEPE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，NinjaPepe 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，NinjaPepe 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，NinjaPepe 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，NinjaPepe 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|+1.81%
|60天
|$ 0
|+16.80%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
NinjaPepe 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-1.73%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
NinjaPepe NFT is the genesis NFT collection of the NinjaPepe team, and it's a deflationary NFT collection. To diversify the NinjaPepe Genesis collection and make each piece of intricate artwork stylish and attractive, this set of 4800 NFTs contain a variety of different hand-designed 3D traits within this collection. NinjaPepe- Warrior Pepe Avatar NinjaPepe is the genesis NFT collection of team NinjaPepe. NinjaPepe is an NFT collection of 4800 Worrier Pepe Avatars that feature profile pictures of high-quality 3D frog-based characters with unique traits of PNG pictures built on Ethereum Blockchain that are procedurally generated by an advanced AI tool. NinjaPepe is the genesis NFT collection of team NinjaPepe. NinjaPepe is an NFT collection of 4800 Worrier Pepe Avatars that feature profile pictures of high-quality 3D frog-based characters with unique traits of PNG pictures built on Ethereum Blockchain that are procedurally generated by an advanced AI tool. Owners of NinjaPepe NFTs and $NinjaPepe tokens are considered members of the NinjaPepe Club and gain access to exclusive utilities and perks such as future NFTs airdrops, staking rewards, members-only future events, and access to limited edition merchandise. NinjaPepe NFT is not just any PNG NFT project. Our vision is to push the technology boundary of decentralized blockchain and NFT by building a Metaverse called MetaPepes, in which owners of NinjaPepe NFT Avatars can interact with one another in a Virtual Reality world, transact with $NinjaPepe Tokens as a currency, get rewarded through Metaverse utilities for contributing to the Metaverse by holding NinjaPepe NFTs. The possibilities are endless in the MetaPepes Metaverse. Each NinjaPepe NFT is a key allowing the holders to enter the Metaverse we are building. NinjaPepe team together found the most affecting reward system as fuel to boost the values of all project`s products and the community simultaneously. Our strong royal community will ben
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
