Ninja Pump 价格 (NINJAPUMP)
今天 Ninja Pump (NINJAPUMP) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 42.53K USD。NINJAPUMP 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Ninja Pump 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 79.33K USD
- Ninja Pump 当天价格变化为 -2.46%
- 其循环供应量为 100.00M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 NINJAPUMP兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 NINJAPUMP 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Ninja Pump 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Ninja Pump 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Ninja Pump 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Ninja Pump 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-2.46%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Ninja Pump 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-5.02%
-2.46%
--
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
$KAIRA is not just another cryptocurrency; she’s a force of nature, the kunoichi of Ninja Pump, an AI-powered market-making platform poised to revolutionize the way we engage with decentralized finance. Born from a vision of seamless liquidity and unparalleled market efficiency, Kaira embodies stealth, precision, and unwavering dedication. She’s the digital embodiment of a highly skilled ninja, moving silently and swiftly to ensure smooth transactions and optimal performance within the Ninja Pump ecosystem. This isn’t just about capitalizing on a trend; it’s about harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to enhance the decentralized finance experience. Kaira, the kunoichi, represents the project's commitment to precision and agility in the crypto market. We're building a platform that is both powerful and user-friendly, enabling both seasoned traders and newcomers to navigate the world of decentralized finance with confidence and ease. We aim to provide our community with an innovative and exciting approach to market-making, all under the watchful eye of Kaira. Kaira is not simply a token; she is an embodiment of our mission. The $KAIRA token operates on a system, designed to reward community engagement and incentivize participation. We are building a project that we believe will bring true innovation to the market. Join the $KAIRA revolution, embrace the power of AI, and become part of a community that's dedicated to redefining the future of decentralized finance.
