什么是NinaPumps (NINA)

With the proliferation of social media branding and marketing, $NINA positions itself uniquely in the cryptocurrency space as a firebrand in the massive online conflict between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis for their upcoming boxing match and fallout. The established $NINA community engages alongside the current media campaign making headlines around the world with a large viral presence. Keying in on the controversial relationship claims of Logan’s new fiance Nina Agdal, the $NINA community fights alongside Dillon Danis; supporting his efforts with viral marketing in the social media campaign against the colossal presence of Logan Paul. $NINA currently has the following accolades: - Dextools score of 81 - Liquidity locked for 69 years - Developer tokens locked for 69 days with less than 5% of circulating supply and less than 5% of liquidity - Website built and updated: ninapumps.xyz - Telegram link updated: https://t.me/+Y56ep6KK9pZmOTkx

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

NinaPumps (NINA) 资源 官网