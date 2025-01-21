什么是NGATiger (NGA)

What is the project about? NGATiger is a project built on the Binance Smart Chain Network. It is aimed to offer solutions to real existing problems through AI powered utility products that are being developed already. The importance of Utility products can not be overstated, as they are the means of driving the adoption of the native token and also the means to keep the community growing. The NGATiger project ecosystem is made up of intricately connected products that are built to ultimately ensure community growth and max adoption of the $NGA Token. What makes your project unique? Our NFTS are AI generated high quality images that will make up a collection of 300 NFT Designs. These designs are based on the "Tiger Wars" characters, and will also be selective avatars when game is launched. Holders will be making massive gains if they mint and hold the NFT early enough, they will be required to connect a wallet with sufficient amount of BNB and the required amount of the $NGA Token, to be able to successfully mint an NFT image. Minted NFT can be resold or just held by owner as it gets more value over time.

