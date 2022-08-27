NFTmall（GEM）代币经济学
NFTmall（GEM）信息
What is NFTmall (GEM)? NFTmall- Pioneers of Multichain GameFi Infrastructure & Phygital NFT Commerce. Introducing a robust multi-chain NFT platform that empowers creativity. It allows NFT creators to have fun while earning. NFTmall is not just a marketplace but a community governed by its utility & governance token GEM. We are a next-gen NFT marketplace & Launchpad for NFT creators, traders, and enthusiasts. Our platform is synergizing Defi and e-commerce to achieve a fully autonomous and royalty-driven marketplace. Bridging NFTs Between Chains NFTmall will also solve the liquidity problem of NFTs / NFT collections minted on chains that lack sufficient liquidity. We will allow the bridging of NFTs across all the chains that NFTmall supports. Screenshot 2022-08-27 at 13.30.50.png Our mission includes bridging the gap between digitized and real-world while allowing real-world use cases for NFTs by introducing revolutionary features like the NFT Materialisation service. Using NFTmall, anyone can mint, list & trade NFTs in a simple & cost-efficient manner. Thanks to its super-efficient smart contracts.
NFTmall = Multichain NFT infrastructure provider + Powerful NFT API + NFT materialisation service + Launchpad.
Benefits of the platform include but are not limited to,
- A super sleek, easy-to-use user interface marketplace & launchpad with beautiful great design.
- Reliable, Cost-efficient & Secured.
- A universal NFT platform for all. Accommodates everyone according to their needs. Offers "Zero" platform fees to mint NFT and charges only 2% on NFT sell or 1% if GEM is used, which is the cheapest in the space.
- Houses famous NFT artists as "Featured Creators" to appreciate creativity.
- Offers different NFT auctioning systems (Timed auction & Open to bid).
- Has its native token, GEM 💎 with various utility & use-cases throughout the ecosystem, including governance of the platform.
- One-of-a-kind platform offers mass NFT materialisation service and delivery worldwide.
- One-of-a-kind mobile app, AR & NFT verification app.
- Has a robust API "NFT explorer" (Google of NFT).
- It aims to offer NFT Fractionalise, lending & borrowing service in the coming days & months.
What problem does the product solve?
- nftmall.io makes NFT minting super simple and accessible in a few clicks in various blockchain networks!
- Houses a wide range of individual NFTs & NFT collections minted on various blockchains.
- Users can buy or sell popular NFT collections minted on different chains from one unified NFTmall platform.
- NFT creation, NFT collections listing, NFT auctioning, NFT buy or sell, finding NFT collections info, finding famous NFT artists as " Featured Creator", and NFT project fundraising from one universal platform. "Your one-stop-shop" for anything & everything related to NFT.
- Bridges the gap between the digital & real world. One-of-a-kind platform offers NFT materialisation services to NFT owners.
- Users can project the NFT into any surface on its various materialise forms before ordering through our AR & NFT verification app in real-time, confirming peace of mind & accurate view.
- "NFT explorer" (Google of NFT) is a handy tool or guide for NFT traders or newcomers in the NFT space. Users can find info on all individual NFT or NFT collections minted on different chains, including their Rarity information).
What positive change should it bring out?
- It should introduce the NFT community and allow NFT minting to a high transaction speed, low-cost chains in a secured manner for NFT minting encouraging creativity.
- It opens up the door for relatively new chains and creates a broader NFT market by introducing them with NFT streamline, allowing NFT minting and trading.
- Bridging the gap between the digital & real world with NFT materialise service creates further use-cases for NFTs and more interest in NFT.
- NFTmall empowers creators by providing a cost-efficient, super sleek, reliable, easy to use user interface platform, which should attract and create interest for newcomers in NFT & crypto space in general.
- It should make the NFT community and NFT creators more diverse and vibrant.
Users can experience a super-fast, reliable, sleek, and easy-to-use user experience platform.
nftmall.io makes NFT minting, listing & trading super easy and efficient for NFT creators & traders.
What's GEM Tokenomics?
Token Info: Symbol: GEM Max Supply: 20 million (Deflationary)
Token Distribution:
5% Private Sale 15% Public Sale 5% Exchange Liquidity 2% Liquidity Mining 30% Marketplace Mining 15% Marketing & Educational Program 5% Technical Bounty & Hackathon 5% Strategic Partnerships 8% Team & Advisors 10% Foundational Reserve
Investor Pitch Deck: https://nftmall.docsend.com/view/hv7mx4savkksnqb7 White Paper: https://nftmall.docsend.com/view/aqitrk9vsfhbahe8 Docs: https://docs.nftmall.io/
NFTmall（GEM）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 NFTmall（GEM）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
NFTmall（GEM）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 NFTmall（GEM）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 GEM 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
GEM 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 GEM 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 GEM 代币的实时价格吧！
GEM 价格预测
想知道 GEM 的未来走势吗？我们的 GEM 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。