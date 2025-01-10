NFTmall 价格 (GEM)
今天 NFTmall (GEM) 的实时价格为 0.00601271 USD。目前其市值为 $ 50.07K USD。GEM 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
NFTmall 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 24.93K USD
- NFTmall 当天价格变化为 +1.49%
- 其循环供应量为 8.33M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 GEM兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 GEM 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，NFTmall 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，NFTmall 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0001717067。
在过去60天内，NFTmall 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0018496196。
在过去90天内，NFTmall 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00246656009278832。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.49%
|30天
|$ -0.0001717067
|-2.85%
|60天
|$ +0.0018496196
|+30.76%
|90天
|$ +0.00246656009278832
|+69.56%
NFTmall 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.20%
+1.49%
+1,563.73%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is NFTmall (GEM)? NFTmall- Pioneers of Multichain GameFi Infrastructure & Phygital NFT Commerce. Introducing a robust multi-chain NFT platform that empowers creativity. It allows NFT creators to have fun while earning. NFTmall is not just a marketplace but a community governed by its utility & governance token GEM. We are a next-gen NFT marketplace & Launchpad for NFT creators, traders, and enthusiasts. Our platform is synergizing Defi and e-commerce to achieve a fully autonomous and royalty-driven marketplace. Bridging NFTs Between Chains NFTmall will also solve the liquidity problem of NFTs / NFT collections minted on chains that lack sufficient liquidity. We will allow the bridging of NFTs across all the chains that NFTmall supports. Screenshot 2022-08-27 at 13.30.50.png Our mission includes bridging the gap between digitized and real-world while allowing real-world use cases for NFTs by introducing revolutionary features like the NFT Materialisation service. Using NFTmall, anyone can mint, list & trade NFTs in a simple & cost-efficient manner. Thanks to its super-efficient smart contracts. NFTmall = Multichain NFT infrastructure provider + Powerful NFT API + NFT materialisation service + Launchpad. Benefits of the platform include but are not limited to, - A super sleek, easy-to-use user interface marketplace & launchpad with beautiful great design. - Reliable, Cost-efficient & Secured. - A universal NFT platform for all. Accommodates everyone according to their needs. Offers "Zero" platform fees to mint NFT and charges only 2% on NFT sell or 1% if GEM is used, which is the cheapest in the space. - Houses famous NFT artists as "Featured Creators" to appreciate creativity. - Offers different NFT auctioning systems (Timed auction & Open to bid). - Has its native token, GEM 💎 with various utility & use-cases throughout the ecosystem, including governance of the platform. - One-of-a-kind platform offers mass NFT materialisation service and delivery worldwide. - One-of-a-kind mobile app, AR & NFT verification app. - Has a robust API "NFT explorer" (Google of NFT). - It aims to offer NFT Fractionalise, lending & borrowing service in the coming days & months. What problem does the product solve? - nftmall.io makes NFT minting super simple and accessible in a few clicks in various blockchain networks! - Houses a wide range of individual NFTs & NFT collections minted on various blockchains. - Users can buy or sell popular NFT collections minted on different chains from one unified NFTmall platform. - NFT creation, NFT collections listing, NFT auctioning, NFT buy or sell, finding NFT collections info, finding famous NFT artists as " Featured Creator", and NFT project fundraising from one universal platform. "Your one-stop-shop" for anything & everything related to NFT. - Bridges the gap between the digital & real world. One-of-a-kind platform offers NFT materialisation services to NFT owners. - Users can project the NFT into any surface on its various materialise forms before ordering through our AR & NFT verification app in real-time, confirming peace of mind & accurate view. - "NFT explorer" (Google of NFT) is a handy tool or guide for NFT traders or newcomers in the NFT space. Users can find info on all individual NFT or NFT collections minted on different chains, including their Rarity information). What positive change should it bring out? - It should introduce the NFT community and allow NFT minting to a high transaction speed, low-cost chains in a secured manner for NFT minting encouraging creativity. - It opens up the door for relatively new chains and creates a broader NFT market by introducing them with NFT streamline, allowing NFT minting and trading. - Bridging the gap between the digital & real world with NFT materialise service creates further use-cases for NFTs and more interest in NFT. - NFTmall empowers creators by providing a cost-efficient, super sleek, reliable, easy to use user interface platform, which should attract and create interest for newcomers in NFT & crypto space in general. - It should make the NFT community and NFT creators more diverse and vibrant. Users can experience a super-fast, reliable, sleek, and easy-to-use user experience platform. nftmall.io makes NFT minting, listing & trading super easy and efficient for NFT creators & traders. What's GEM Tokenomics? Token Info: Symbol: GEM Max Supply: 20 million (Deflationary) Token Distribution: 5% Private Sale 15% Public Sale 5% Exchange Liquidity 2% Liquidity Mining 30% Marketplace Mining 15% Marketing & Educational Program 5% Technical Bounty & Hackathon 5% Strategic Partnerships 8% Team & Advisors 10% Foundational Reserve Investor Pitch Deck: https://nftmall.docsend.com/view/hv7mx4savkksnqb7 White Paper: https://nftmall.docsend.com/view/aqitrk9vsfhbahe8 Docs: https://docs.nftmall.io/
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 GEM 兑换 AUD
A$0.0096804631
|1 GEM 兑换 GBP
￡0.0048702951
|1 GEM 兑换 EUR
€0.0058323287
|1 GEM 兑换 USD
$0.00601271
|1 GEM 兑换 MYR
RM0.0269970679
|1 GEM 兑换 TRY
₺0.2129701882
|1 GEM 兑换 JPY
¥0.9509100865
|1 GEM 兑换 RUB
₽0.6117932425
|1 GEM 兑换 INR
₹0.51709306
|1 GEM 兑换 IDR
Rp96.9791799713
|1 GEM 兑换 PHP
₱0.3518036621
|1 GEM 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.3039424905
|1 GEM 兑换 BRL
R$0.0363768955
|1 GEM 兑换 CAD
C$0.0086583024
|1 GEM 兑换 BDT
৳0.7334303658
|1 GEM 兑换 NGN
₦9.3075548258
|1 GEM 兑换 UAH
₴0.2548787769
|1 GEM 兑换 VES
Bs0.31867363
|1 GEM 兑换 PKR
Rs1.6767043106
|1 GEM 兑换 KZT
₸3.1612424096
|1 GEM 兑换 THB
฿0.2078593847
|1 GEM 兑换 TWD
NT$0.1981789216
|1 GEM 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0054715661
|1 GEM 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0467788838
|1 GEM 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0604878626