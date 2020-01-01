NFT Champions（CHAMP）信息

Collect, train, and battle with NFTs in this blockchain-based MMORPG built on Unreal Engine 4. Experience thrilling new adventures, and build an unstoppable team while exploring each region.

Players can earn real money and unique rewards by playing NFT Champions. $CHAMP is the in-game currency connected to the Polygon blockchain network. Polygon is built on Ethereum and enables transactions to process much faster at a lower cost with greater reliability.

You’ll be able to join forces with a friend at any time and work together throughout your journey. It’s up to you. Will you explore the world with friends, or fulfill your ambition as a lone adventurer? Whether you cautiously train your monsters or go against a raid boss for a cash prize, the choice is yours.