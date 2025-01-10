NFT Art Finance 价格 (NFTART)
今天 NFT Art Finance (NFTART) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 311.00K USD。NFTART 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
NFT Art Finance 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 127.01 USD
- NFT Art Finance 当天价格变化为 +2.97%
- 其循环供应量为 24,930.01T USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 NFTART兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 NFTART 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，NFT Art Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，NFT Art Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，NFT Art Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，NFT Art Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+2.97%
|30天
|$ 0
|-15.15%
|60天
|$ 0
|+0.91%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
NFT Art Finance 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.13%
+2.97%
+5.30%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
NFTART is a deflationary utility token on BSC powering the NFT ecosystem enter. The tokenomics rewards holders with a passive income where 5% is redistributed and 5% is burnt on every transaction on the blockchain. NFTART was stealth launched late March 2021 with no pre-sale. The smart contract ownership of the token is renounced, and all codes are audited externally for the investors’ safety. enter.art & enter.audio are the first platforms where NFTART is used as the utility token, but plans for the future are big and stretch far. On the Enter platforms you will find free and easy access features for everything you need as an NFT artist. The only fees you have to consider are BSC transactional fees, which are very low compared to other networks. You can choose up to 20% royalties on all future resales of your art, making sure that your wallet holdings increase with the value of your works. Enter offer easy access to minting, built-in royalty splitting, the ability to mint up to 20.000 NFTs at once, and has already been established as a go-to place for visual NFT art on Binance Smart Chain. The ecosystem is being built by the Norwegian crypto and tech company Enter. The team is public.
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
