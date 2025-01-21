NFsTay 价格 (STAY)
今天 NFsTay (STAY) 的实时价格为 0.00030607 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。STAY 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
NFsTay 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 139.67 USD
- NFsTay 当天价格变化为 +0.66%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 STAY兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 STAY 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，NFsTay 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，NFsTay 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0001284456。
在过去60天内，NFsTay 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0002444962。
在过去90天内，NFsTay 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00135176816704703。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.66%
|30天
|$ -0.0001284456
|-41.96%
|60天
|$ -0.0002444962
|-79.88%
|90天
|$ -0.00135176816704703
|-81.53%
NFsTay 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.38%
+0.66%
-39.12%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
property management experience in the UK, NFsTay is a unique platform that integrates the realms of short-term accommodation rentals with blockchain technology. The platform offers an innovative approach to managing short-term rental properties by leveraging NFT memberships and STAY tokens. NFsTay's core offering is its NFT, which represents a membership, providing exclusive benefits and privileges to its members. By purchasing an NFT, travellers gain access to a premium travellers club, allowing them to participate in the token economy. This membership not only offers a sense of community but also provides tangible rewards that can be utilized within the NFsTay ecosystem. The STAY token serves as the digital currency within the NFsTay platform, offering a convenient and secure payment method for booking accommodations. If you don't intend to use your tokens for travel, you can sell them using the Decentralized Exchange: PancakeSwap, converting them into cash. NFsTay aims to create a seamless and rewarding experience for travellers while leveraging the power of blockchain and cryptocurrency. By integrating NFT memberships and STAY tokens into its platform, NFsTay offers an innovative solution that benefits both its members and property owners, reinforcing its commitment to revolutionizing the short-term accommodation rental industry.
|1 STAY 兑换 AUD
A$0.000489712
|1 STAY 兑换 GBP
￡0.0002479167
|1 STAY 兑换 EUR
€0.0002938272
|1 STAY 兑换 USD
$0.00030607
|1 STAY 兑换 MYR
RM0.0013681329
|1 STAY 兑换 TRY
₺0.0108991527
|1 STAY 兑换 JPY
¥0.0476000064
|1 STAY 兑换 RUB
₽0.0310385587
|1 STAY 兑换 INR
₹0.026475055
|1 STAY 兑换 IDR
Rp5.0175401808
|1 STAY 兑换 PHP
₱0.0178836701
|1 STAY 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.0153983817
|1 STAY 兑换 BRL
R$0.0018456021
|1 STAY 兑换 CAD
C$0.0004407408
|1 STAY 兑换 BDT
৳0.0373191151
|1 STAY 兑换 NGN
₦0.4752624353
|1 STAY 兑换 UAH
₴0.0129253361
|1 STAY 兑换 VES
Bs0.01652778
|1 STAY 兑换 PKR
Rs0.0853506802
|1 STAY 兑换 KZT
₸0.162370135
|1 STAY 兑换 THB
฿0.0104186228
|1 STAY 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0100207318
|1 STAY 兑换 CHF
Fr0.000275463
|1 STAY 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0023812246
|1 STAY 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0030668214