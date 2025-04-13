Next Earth 价格 (NXTT)
今天 Next Earth (NXTT) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。NXTT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Next Earth 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 3.86 USD
- Next Earth 当天价格变化为 +4.40%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 NXTT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 NXTT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Next Earth 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Next Earth 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Next Earth 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Next Earth 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+4.40%
|30天
|$ 0
|-50.34%
|60天
|$ 0
|-81.09%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Next Earth 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
+4.40%
+25.94%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Next Earth leverages the surface of the Earth as a starting point for the project, having sold over 400,000 virtual land NFTs since August 2021. Virtual landowners become active participants in the Next Earth economy, where they will have the ability to run businesses, participate in the DAO governing the Metaverse and receive income for the activity that takes place on the platform. VR and user created content will be essential in the democratised future, but Next Earth builds its foundations on creating a self-sustaining Metaverse economy first. So it will have massive opportunities in the future to be able to deliver state of the art technical solutions, by the time the Metaverse is ready to truly welcome and entertain users 24/7. After the introduction of NXTT the company will publish a series of proposals called NEIPs that will shape the future of the platform and serve as a roadmap. The community will be able to vote in the best and most promising NEIPs, getting a significant say in which direction Next Earth is going. However, building a profitable Metaverse is just the beginning. The endgame of Next Earth is a fully DAO controlled state of the art self-sustaining platform, that will head into becoming a non profit organization by time, with allocating all of its income outside of the platform operations to environmental charity.
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
