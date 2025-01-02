New Order 价格 (NEWO)
今天 New Order (NEWO) 的实时价格为 0.00384881 USD。目前其市值为 $ 653.13K USD。NEWO 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
New Order 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 53.84 USD
- New Order 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 169.70M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 NEWO兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 NEWO 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，New Order 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，New Order 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0007195777。
在过去60天内，New Order 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0007263828。
在过去90天内，New Order 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00055593499708145。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0007195777
|-18.69%
|60天
|$ -0.0007263828
|-18.87%
|90天
|$ -0.00055593499708145
|-12.62%
New Order 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-0.04%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
New Order was created with a goal to build a self-governing incubator positioned to assist DeFi innovation, through promoting new asset classes, chain independence and machine learning. Our community includes some of the most accomplished and respected DeFi and Web3 professionals and projects. We believe that the immense opportunities of decentralized finance can only be rendered through embracing collaboration, non-segregation and multi-chain at its base. Web3, as compared to the legacy internet of the present, is best utilized through collaboration and communal contribution as opposed to the oligopolistic domination witnessed today. This vision has yet to be widely developed in the blockchain space, and thus is largely bottlenecked by the lack of interoperability, and this is exactly why we are introducing New Order. New Order is an Ecosystem DAO that is built to operate as a launchpad for the most innovative Web3 financial products, tools and applications that contribute to the vision of creating a fully composable financial ecosystem embracing multi-chain DeFi at its core. The DAO will support early stage projects aligned with its vision of being chain-agnostic, focused on a plethora of innovative new-age asset classes including data-driven tokens, NFT's and more. The primary goal is to create an ecosystem that is not bottlenecked by limiting interoperability and allow liquidity to freely enter markets and foster growth in the biggest financial ecosystem in DeFi.
|1 NEWO 兑换 AUD
A$0.006158096
|1 NEWO 兑换 GBP
￡0.003079048
|1 NEWO 兑换 EUR
€0.0036948576
|1 NEWO 兑换 USD
$0.00384881
|1 NEWO 兑换 MYR
RM0.0172041807
|1 NEWO 兑换 TRY
₺0.1359399692
|1 NEWO 兑换 JPY
¥0.6047635153
|1 NEWO 兑换 RUB
₽0.4252550169
|1 NEWO 兑换 INR
₹0.3299969694
|1 NEWO 兑换 IDR
Rp62.0775719543
|1 NEWO 兑换 PHP
₱0.2229230752
|1 NEWO 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.1953271075
|1 NEWO 兑换 BRL
R$0.0238241339
|1 NEWO 兑换 CAD
C$0.0055422864
|1 NEWO 兑换 BDT
৳0.459932795
|1 NEWO 兑换 NGN
₦5.9578809038
|1 NEWO 兑换 UAH
₴0.1618809486
|1 NEWO 兑换 VES
Bs0.19628931
|1 NEWO 兑换 PKR
Rs1.0720860255
|1 NEWO 兑换 KZT
₸2.0203558333
|1 NEWO 兑换 THB
฿0.1318987187
|1 NEWO 兑换 TWD
NT$0.1265873609
|1 NEWO 兑换 CHF
Fr0.003463929
|1 NEWO 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0299052537
|1 NEWO 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.038872981