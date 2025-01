什么是New Born Haggis Pygmy Hippo (HAGGIS)

"$Haggis is a unique meme coin inspired by the heartwarming story of the birth of an endangered pygmy hippo calf named Haggis at Edinburgh Zoo. This coin celebrates this special event and brings together a community of animal lovers and crypto enthusiasts who want to support and enjoy a lighthearted, meme-driven project. $Haggis serves as a fun and engaging token that brings attention to endangered species while offering a distinct experience within the crypto world. Though $Haggis has no specific utility beyond community engagement and trading, it is designed to embody the spirit of Haggis the hippo playful, lively, and uniting people through a shared cause. Our mission is to create a space for users to enjoy and support a coin inspired by real-world events that make a difference, promoting a sense of camaraderie around an iconic symbol from the animal kingdom.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所,受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用!

New Born Haggis Pygmy Hippo (HAGGIS) 资源 官网