New Ancient DNA（REMUS）信息

Remus ($REMUS) is a token project inspired by the revival of the dire wolf, a species believed to be extinct for over 10,000 years. The project blends storytelling, conservation themes, and community engagement to promote awareness around wildlife restoration and scientific breakthroughs in genetics. Positioned at the intersection of science fiction and cutting-edge biology, Remus aims to spark discussion around the potential for bringing back endangered or extinct species through advanced technology. The $REMUS token supports a digital ecosystem centered on this narrative, inviting holders to become part of a community exploring the future of conservation, restoration, and ecological imagination.