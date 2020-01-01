Neutra Finance（NEU）信息

Neutra Finance aims to make risk-hedged, sustainable investment strategies easily accessible for anyone, anywhere through automated strategy vaults. Neutra Finance strives to make this process simple and easy so that anyone who wants to protect their funds and earn stable returns in any market condition can do so. Neutra Finance has now completed its launch, starting with the GLP Delta Neutra Valuts strategy. The next strategy is a market neutral strategy using Sushi Swap. NEU is the utility and governance token of Neutra Finance. By staking NEU, users will earn Protocol fees in stablecoins, Escrowed NEU (esNEU), Fee Boosters