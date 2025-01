什么是Neutaro (NTMPI)

Neutaro (NTMPI) serves as the governance token for Timpi (www.timpi.io), a technology pioneer poised to shake up the industry through Decentralization, Web3, and AI. At the heart of Timpi's mission lies their proprietary web-scale index, powered by a DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure) node network. This innovative infrastructure, complemented by state-of-the-art AI technology, drives the development of a suite of services prioritizing user privacy and data integrity above all else. Timpi’s Search Engine, their flagship service, represents just the beginning of their groundbreaking offerings. By delivering impartial search results devoid of user tracking and manipulation, Timpi is poised to revolutionize the search experience, setting a new standard for transparency and trust.

Neutaro (NTMPI) 资源 白皮书 官网