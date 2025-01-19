Neural Tensor Dynamics 价格 (NTD)
今天 Neural Tensor Dynamics (NTD) 的实时价格为 0.0015414 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。NTD 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Neural Tensor Dynamics 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 51.56 USD
- Neural Tensor Dynamics 当天价格变化为 -5.83%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 NTD兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 NTD 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Neural Tensor Dynamics 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Neural Tensor Dynamics 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0002527997。
在过去60天内，Neural Tensor Dynamics 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0000780514。
在过去90天内，Neural Tensor Dynamics 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-5.83%
|30天
|$ -0.0002527997
|-16.40%
|60天
|$ +0.0000780514
|+5.06%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Neural Tensor Dynamics 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.54%
-5.83%
-8.96%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Neural Tensor Dynamics is an innovator in DeFi technologies, leveraging the power of Bittensor to create an array of DeFi protocols that addresses the diverse needs of users. Built to empower users to participate in the Bittensor network through robust staking solutions, ensuring network growth and earning attractive rewards. NTD also operates highly reliable validator services, where users can have robust participation within the network both actively and passively. Neural Tensor Dynamics (NTD) is built to close the gap by eliminating the hurdles in DeFi participation, the combination of machine learning power, and providing the infrastructure necessary for handy and decentralized finance. Although with decentralized finance (DeFi), there are a lot of benefits to compare with traditional finance, the risk is to figure out how to understand DeFi protocols, to find suitable staking opportunities, and to stay safe with your investment. Majority of users find it difficult to use DEXs, understand the latest smart contracts functionality, and follow the trend of DeFi. NTD gets rid of these obstacles by creating a user-friendly platform that makes DeFi participation seamless to everybody.
|1 NTD 兑换 AUD
A$0.002481654
|1 NTD 兑换 GBP
￡0.001263948
|1 NTD 兑换 EUR
€0.001495158
|1 NTD 兑换 USD
$0.0015414
|1 NTD 兑换 MYR
RM0.0069363
|1 NTD 兑换 TRY
₺0.054611802
|1 NTD 兑换 JPY
¥0.240874578
|1 NTD 兑换 RUB
₽0.157978086
|1 NTD 兑换 INR
₹0.133454412
|1 NTD 兑换 IDR
Rp25.268848416
|1 NTD 兑换 PHP
₱0.09024897
|1 NTD 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.07768656
|1 NTD 兑换 BRL
R$0.00940254
|1 NTD 兑换 CAD
C$0.002219616
|1 NTD 兑换 BDT
৳0.1872801
|1 NTD 兑换 NGN
₦2.400930882
|1 NTD 兑换 UAH
₴0.064908354
|1 NTD 兑换 VES
Bs0.0832356
|1 NTD 兑换 PKR
Rs0.429711492
|1 NTD 兑换 KZT
₸0.818144292
|1 NTD 兑换 THB
฿0.053008746
|1 NTD 兑换 TWD
NT$0.050696646
|1 NTD 兑换 CHF
Fr0.001402674
|1 NTD 兑换 HKD
HK$0.011992092
|1 NTD 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.015475656