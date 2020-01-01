Nest Basis Vault（NBASIS）信息

Nest's mission is to build a global, permissionless, onchain economy where anyone can earn from real world yields. Nest is the flagship staking protocol of the Plume RWAfi ecosystem, with a permissionless product that enables anyone to earn institutional-grade APYs from real world assets.

Through Nest, fund managers and asset issuers can create new financial instruments by curating vaults. Each vault contains various streams of yield derived from onchain and offchain real world assets. Users can enter and exit each vault, managing and trading their ERC-20 vault tokens permissionlessly, and independently of the underlying streams of yield.

nBASIS is a delta-neutral capital preservation strategy composed of basis trading by Superstate and Midas.