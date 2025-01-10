Nelore Coin 价格 (NLC)
今天 Nelore Coin (NLC) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 111.28K USD。NLC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Nelore Coin 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 845.39 USD
- Nelore Coin 当天价格变化为 +2.06%
- 其循环供应量为 306.69M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 NLC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 NLC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Nelore Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Nelore Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Nelore Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Nelore Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+2.06%
|30天
|$ 0
|+35.45%
|60天
|$ 0
|-7.99%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Nelore Coin 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+1.24%
+2.06%
+52.54%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The First Agricultural token that gives rewards based on real profit. NELORE COIN is an agricultural business token with multiple farms under management focusing on COW production in Brazil that gives rewards based on real profit. The transaction tax goes to a Treasury account where the money is invested on buying or renting farms in Brazil. This way it creates an intrinsic value that should uphold bear markets and grow with bull markets. The selection of farms is very important so it can be the most profitable for the money invested. Those farms produce a profit which is used to buy NLCs from the Liquidity Pool. Coin buying usually happens every month and in the worst case 2 months. Since the start of the project, NELORE COIN already bought 2 farms in Brazil capable of producing 20.000 COWs with a total of 20 hectares of land. The team at NELORE COIN is composed of Agricultural experts with more than 20 years of experience. It was founded by CEO Marcos Rodrigo, Vice President Carlos Junior and CFO Emerson Muller. Now the team consists of more than 10 people and are in the process of hiring several more. Brazil is the biggest exporter of Agricultural products and NELORE COIN is the first real agricultural token based on Brazil with a real company already created. In the future, it aims to be the biggest farm manager in the world combining WEB3 features into a very old-fashioned sector of the global economy. With blockchain technology it aims to tokenize its NELORE COWS through an internal NFT system and create a Marketplace for real-time transactions of multiple Agricultural products. And it aims to record immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of every product. Other than that it aims to create a speculative investment market on agricultural products in Brazil, partnering with the biggest farmers in the country. Where users will be able to speculate on prices of Cows, Seeds, Oxes, Chicken a
