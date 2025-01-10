Naxion 价格 (NXN)
今天 Naxion (NXN) 的实时价格为 0.09057 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。NXN 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Naxion 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 32.63K USD
- Naxion 当天价格变化为 +0.59%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 NXN兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 NXN 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Naxion 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00053448。
在过去30天内，Naxion 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0006444961。
在过去60天内，Naxion 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.1629818108。
在过去90天内，Naxion 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.062163071971262344。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00053448
|+0.59%
|30天
|$ +0.0006444961
|+0.71%
|60天
|$ +0.1629818108
|+179.95%
|90天
|$ +0.062163071971262344
|+218.83%
Naxion 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.51%
+0.59%
+1.27%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Naxion is a Layer1 Public Blockchain mainnet that is suitable for the general use of a series of software and surrounding resources ecosystems that are based on distributed or open data hubs. Naxion offers users high level of security, fast speeds and affordable costs. It supports smart contracts and facilitates the creation of decentralized applications(DApps). NXN is created by mining as a proof-of-work (PoW) method. What makes Naxion special is that it overcomes the shortcomings of POW while remaining faithful to the basics of PoW blockchain. While adopting the POW method that most faithfully implements decentralization, it also adopts independently developed secure node technology to process transactions at a speed similar to the POS method (maximum 1500 TPS) and design an inexpensive gas fee structure. Fast speed and low-cost gas fee made it possible to build an independent network ecosystem without supporting a separate Layer 2 solution. Meanwhile, it is eco-friendly by preventing access to ASICS without providing a node, thereby preventing unnecessary power consumption in addition to the power required for node operation.
