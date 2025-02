什么是Nasdao Ai (NDAO)

Nasdao Ai is building world's first self-sustainable AI Agent for validator. It's creating an AI Framework for create and launch own agents which can run validator infrastructure and trade on behalf of users. It's building its own AI Agent named Sakura which is the AI Framework for launching own Agents and running AI validator autonomously. It's listed on DAOS.FUN with growing AUM of more than 350k USD which also invests and incubates new AI projects.

Nasdao Ai (NDAO) 资源 官网