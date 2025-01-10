Naruto 价格 (NARUTO)
今天 Naruto (NARUTO) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。NARUTO 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Naruto 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 23.90 USD
- Naruto 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 NARUTO兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 NARUTO 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Naruto 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Naruto 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Naruto 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Naruto 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-30.35%
|60天
|$ 0
|-9.81%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Naruto 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-6.60%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? Welcome to the world of $Naruto, the ultimate ninja meme coin. We're here to revolutionize the memecoin universe and stake our claim as the Hokage of the cryptosphere. Combining the powers of Naruto Uzumaki and the world of cryptocurrency, we've created a token that's both fun and profitable. What makes your project unique? Just like the legendary ninja, Naruto Uzumaki, our coin strives for greatness and recognition. We aim to provide a sense of community and belonging for all our holders, as we embark on an epic journey to conquer the memecoin world. History of your project. Drawing inspiration from this captivating tale, we've created the $Naruto coin. Just like Naruto Uzumaki, our coin strives for greatness and recognition, embodying the spirit of the ninja way. We aim to unite our holders under the banner of $Naruto, forging a sense of community and belonging as we embark on a thrilling quest to conquer the memecoin world. Together, we will face challenges, overcome obstacles, and rise to prominence in the realm of cryptocurrency. So, join us on this exhilarating adventure and become a part of the $Naruto legacy. What’s next for your project? By staying true to our mission, we believe that $Naruto will not only become the Hokage of the memecoin world but also leave a lasting, positive legacy in the cryptocurrency realm. Join us as we embark on this exciting journey and make history together. What can your token be used for? While $Naruto is primarily a meme coin designed for fun and entertainment, we envision several potential use cases for the token that can provide value to our community and encourage broader adoption. Some of these use cases include: Community-driven governance: $Naruto token holders can participate in the decision-making process for the project's future developments and initiatives. This democratic approach ensures that the community has a say in the direction of the project and encourages active engageme
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 NARUTO 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 NARUTO 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 NARUTO 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 NARUTO 兑换 USD
$--
|1 NARUTO 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 NARUTO 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 NARUTO 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 NARUTO 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 NARUTO 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 NARUTO 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 NARUTO 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 NARUTO 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 NARUTO 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 NARUTO 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 NARUTO 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 NARUTO 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 NARUTO 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 NARUTO 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 NARUTO 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 NARUTO 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 NARUTO 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 NARUTO 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 NARUTO 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 NARUTO 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 NARUTO 兑换 MAD
.د.م--