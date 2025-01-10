什么是NANA Token (NANA)

What is the project about? Our project, The Heist, is an idle game that we recently launched on Solana. What makes your project unique? Our game has been gaining traction and notoriety because of it's incredibly smooth UI & UX, the fact that we had a playable game on Day 1, and that we have segmented our game into Seasons as to combat token inflation, a common issue that exists with P2E games. History of your project. Our game launched last week, April 18th. This is the second game title from our studio which began in October of 2021. What’s next for your project? We have a ton of game content to release. On launch, we had about 5% of all playable content released, and will be releasing the rest over the next 3-4 months as Season 1 plays out. What can your token be used for? The $NANA token is our primary game utility token. Players can use it to upgrade their Character's (NFTs) skills, they can spend $NANA on Cosmetics in the in-game store, and they can use the token to mint new game characters. Many more sinks are planned for Season, our Gitbook Whitepaper is in the link below.

NANA Token (NANA) 资源 白皮书 官网