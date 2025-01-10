Namecoin 价格 (NMC)
今天 Namecoin (NMC) 的实时价格为 0.91199 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。NMC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Namecoin 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 19.51K USD
- Namecoin 当天价格变化为 -0.82%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 NMC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 NMC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Namecoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0075526543589477。
在过去30天内，Namecoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.2378094180。
在过去60天内，Namecoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.2728035687。
在过去90天内，Namecoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.3802907748899564。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0075526543589477
|-0.82%
|30天
|$ -0.2378094180
|-26.07%
|60天
|$ +0.2728035687
|+29.91%
|90天
|$ +0.3802907748899564
|+71.52%
Namecoin 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-1.23%
-0.82%
-2.81%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Namecoin is a domain name registry service and was the first coin to fork Bitcoin. Similar to registering a .com or .io domain name, you register a .bit domain on the network. This domain is censorship-resistant and impervious to activity tracking. Governments and large corporations control traditional domain name services (DNS) servers. This control is how the Chinese government, for instance, can block websites that go against their beliefs. To prevent this level of censorship, Namecoin uses blockchain technology to distribute its DNS amongst the users on the network. A pseudo-anonymous founder by the name of “Vince” created Namecoin in 2011. Since then, Vince has disappeared, but a core development team has kept the project alive. The project has several developers listed on the official website and benefits from the contributions of numerous anonymous developers as well. Namecoin has been fully functional for a few years, now, and the development team posts updates several times a month. Namecoin was the first cryptocurrency to use Auxiliary Proof of Work (AuxPoW) for its consensus. By using AuxPow, Namecoin and Bitcoin can be mined simultaneously. In this consensus, the child blockchain depends on the proof-of-work of parent blockchain, which means If a new block is created on Bitcoin blockchain, it will also be added to the Namecoin blockchain. NameID is another technology brought by Namecoin. It serves as an open service for securely registering human-readable names in a decentralized way. NameID is a combination between Namecoin and OpenId, where users can easily convert their Namecoin Identities into OpenIDs. This makes NameID a solution to Zooko's triangle, which states that there are three desirable properties (Human-meaningful, Decentralized, and Secure) for name participants in a network protocol and any participant can only inherit two properties at a given time. Namecoin is among some earliest cryptocurrencies. During its existence in the market, it has seen a high volatility on some occasions, which can be attributed to many reasons. Namecoin has been around in the cryptocurrency market much longer than most cryptocurrencies today; however, despite this, it has not gotten much attention until recently. In 2014, it was among the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation, which is now changed due to the introduction of hundreds of new cryptocurrencies. Namecoin was abandoned by its creator which can be seen as a red flag by many. The project is currently being developed with the support from its community. The current team has been actively taking the project forward and also provides regular updates on social media channels.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 NMC 兑换 AUD
A$1.4774238
|1 NMC 兑换 GBP
￡0.7387119
|1 NMC 兑换 EUR
€0.8846303
|1 NMC 兑换 USD
$0.91199
|1 NMC 兑换 MYR
RM4.0948351
|1 NMC 兑换 TRY
₺32.2935659
|1 NMC 兑换 JPY
¥144.1126598
|1 NMC 兑换 RUB
₽93.2327377
|1 NMC 兑换 INR
₹78.5314589
|1 NMC 兑换 IDR
Rp14,950.6533456
|1 NMC 兑换 PHP
₱53.4699737
|1 NMC 兑换 EGP
￡E.46.1010945
|1 NMC 兑换 BRL
R$5.5722589
|1 NMC 兑换 CAD
C$1.3132656
|1 NMC 兑换 BDT
৳111.2445402
|1 NMC 兑换 NGN
₦1,413.9310562
|1 NMC 兑换 UAH
₴38.5589372
|1 NMC 兑换 VES
Bs48.33547
|1 NMC 兑换 PKR
Rs253.9618553
|1 NMC 兑换 KZT
₸481.257123
|1 NMC 兑换 THB
฿31.6186933
|1 NMC 兑换 TWD
NT$30.1321496
|1 NMC 兑换 CHF
Fr0.8299109
|1 NMC 兑换 HKD
HK$7.0952822
|1 NMC 兑换 MAD
.د.م9.1563796