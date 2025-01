什么是Naked Jim ($JIM)

Naked Jim is a meme coin breaking barriers across the Solana blockchain and beyond. The project centers around content creation in the for of high quality 3D animation. The phase of the project is to launch as a meme coin and release webisodes on X. Phase 2 branches out to Instagram and TikTok. And phase 3 to traditional media / streaming services. The only utility it offers... is 100% pure entertainment!

