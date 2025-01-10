My Master War 价格 (MAT)
今天 My Master War (MAT) 的实时价格为 0.00125602 USD。目前其市值为 $ 37.13K USD。MAT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
My Master War 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 261.74 USD
- My Master War 当天价格变化为 -2.25%
- 其循环供应量为 29.57M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 MAT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 MAT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，My Master War 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，My Master War 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0003669643。
在过去60天内，My Master War 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0001707689。
在过去90天内，My Master War 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000724429426972206。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-2.25%
|30天
|$ -0.0003669643
|-29.21%
|60天
|$ +0.0001707689
|+13.60%
|90天
|$ -0.000724429426972206
|-36.57%
My Master War 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-5.07%
-2.25%
-3.67%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
MyMasterWar is a DeFi x NFT gaming ecosystem with the difference that blockchain technology is applied to the game, along with Free Play to Earn and Profit Sharing model. Unlike many other NFT Games, MyMasterWar does not require players to spend any money to start playing, which revolves around the plot: Humans crave power, desire to live forever, want to change heaven and earth, and master the vast universe. To do this, humans need an evolution in both their thought and power. The best scientists in the world have researched, invented, and refined the most elite genes in history. Players, as kings to rule their kingdoms, have to cross time and space, create real battles to improve and evolve themselves. The first set of MyMasterWar takes place in the Middle Ages. The game system supports multiple platforms and multiple devices: Web games (PC, mobile phone, tablet), Android, and iOS. The second part will be in the future when humans cross time and space to build their Virtual Metaverse Empires. Players will no longer use traditional devices such as laptops or mobile phones to participate in the game, instead, they will enter a 3D virtual world, transform into gods with endless strength and abilities to create and conquer the new worlds.
