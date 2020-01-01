MXS Games（XSEED）信息

MXS Games

Web 2.5 games studio with a large library of games, L1 blockchain managed by Ava Labs and a sustainable ecosystem powered by in-game ads. Access to billions of players via Google & Apple devices.

TLDR

Make gaming FAIR for players. We are an evolution from the current generation of web3 game studios and offer a completely fresh perspective for mass adoption. Our players can play any game, use the same digital assets in multiple games and be rewarded daily for the activities. One click onboarding into 30+ studio games (PC/mobile), invisible web3 & share up to 60% of ad revenue with players. Single utility token ($XSEED) will power the entire ecosystem including gas fees, and purchase currency for NFTs, nodes and merchandise.

MetaXSeed Games is a layer 1 blockchain managed by Ava Labs and gaming studio with a large library of mobile, web and PC games that will use blockchain, NFTs, advertising and AI to unleash the next generation of sustainable 'play and earn' games. We want to combine the best of Web2 (fun games, free to play ad-driven model) & Web3 (digital ownership, interoperability, transparency).