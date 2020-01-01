MXS Games（XSEED）代币经济学
MXS Games
Web 2.5 games studio with a large library of games, L1 blockchain managed by Ava Labs and a sustainable ecosystem powered by in-game ads. Access to billions of players via Google & Apple devices.
TLDR
Make gaming FAIR for players. We are an evolution from the current generation of web3 game studios and offer a completely fresh perspective for mass adoption. Our players can play any game, use the same digital assets in multiple games and be rewarded daily for the activities. One click onboarding into 30+ studio games (PC/mobile), invisible web3 & share up to 60% of ad revenue with players. Single utility token ($XSEED) will power the entire ecosystem including gas fees, and purchase currency for NFTs, nodes and merchandise.
MetaXSeed Games is a layer 1 blockchain managed by Ava Labs and gaming studio with a large library of mobile, web and PC games that will use blockchain, NFTs, advertising and AI to unleash the next generation of sustainable 'play and earn' games. We want to combine the best of Web2 (fun games, free to play ad-driven model) & Web3 (digital ownership, interoperability, transparency).
MXS Games（XSEED）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 MXS Games（XSEED）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
MXS Games（XSEED）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 MXS Games（XSEED）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 XSEED 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
XSEED 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 XSEED 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 XSEED 代币的实时价格吧！
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。