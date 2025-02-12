MUU 价格 ($MUU)
今天 MUU ($MUU) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。$MUU 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
MUU 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 30.80 USD
- MUU 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 $MUU兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 $MUU 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，MUU 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，MUU 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，MUU 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，MUU 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-19.12%
|60天
|$ 0
|-31.38%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
MUU 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
0.00%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Muu Inu is a unique utility token on the BSC chain. It has a total supply of 1 Trillion and is listed on pancakeswap Muu Inu is aiming to bring about a change through its choice of name and logo. Whilst paying homage to the massive BSC community and the coin which is endorsed by it, we believe in the potential of this project to do well. The utility we aim to bring to this project and holders includes: -Play2Earn game - Staking - NFTs These utilities we bring to the project will be accompanied by viral marketing to ensure the growth and awareness of the project. We are aiming to market this globally and bring in investors to play our play2earn game which will comprise of burning and buyback functions within it. Currently the NFTs are being made which will be used for the game as well so that the ecosystem for MuuInu is fully functional. Our vision is to inherently create a project which comprises of virality and humour to ensure that the community will stay interested. We will ensure we market this project such that it brings an atmosphere of joy within all investors. More information will continue to be provided as we reach certain milestones of the project and utilise the budget to further our utilities.
