什么是MUSK Gold (MUSK)

$MUSK Gold is the “Gold of the Galaxy,” a decentralized, peer-to-peer digital currency that enables you to easily send and receive money anywhere throughout our solar system and beyond. Unlike all other cryptocurrencies that were created solely for use on Earth, $MUSK Gold is made for the entire Universe. $MUSK Gold will fuel the financial ecosystem for the new world that pioneer Elon Musk has spent a decade preparing us for. This near future off-world society, which is not beholden to existing boundaries on Earth, will be based around the five pillars essential for humanity to thrive; Energy, Communication, Transportation, Architecture and a new Financial System. $MUSK Gold will also function as a token rewards based system for utilities in sectors such as sustainable energy, electric vehicles and advanced communication. Together, we will create a better future for all humanity...both on Earth, and beyond!

MUSK Gold (MUSK) 资源 官网