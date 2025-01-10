MUSK Gold 价格 (MUSK)
今天 MUSK Gold (MUSK) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 8.70K USD。MUSK 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
MUSK Gold 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.52K USD
- MUSK Gold 当天价格变化为 -9.13%
- 其循环供应量为 34.52M USD
今天内，MUSK Gold 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，MUSK Gold 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，MUSK Gold 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，MUSK Gold 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-9.13%
|30天
|$ 0
|-71.14%
|60天
|$ 0
|-75.75%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
MUSK Gold 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.22%
-9.13%
-49.54%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
$MUSK Gold is the “Gold of the Galaxy,” a decentralized, peer-to-peer digital currency that enables you to easily send and receive money anywhere throughout our solar system and beyond. Unlike all other cryptocurrencies that were created solely for use on Earth, $MUSK Gold is made for the entire Universe. $MUSK Gold will fuel the financial ecosystem for the new world that pioneer Elon Musk has spent a decade preparing us for. This near future off-world society, which is not beholden to existing boundaries on Earth, will be based around the five pillars essential for humanity to thrive; Energy, Communication, Transportation, Architecture and a new Financial System. $MUSK Gold will also function as a token rewards based system for utilities in sectors such as sustainable energy, electric vehicles and advanced communication. Together, we will create a better future for all humanity...both on Earth, and beyond!
