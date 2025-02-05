MTOE 价格 (MTOE)
今天 MTOE (MTOE) 的实时价格为 0.01297541 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。MTOE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
MTOE 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 34.01K USD
- MTOE 当天价格变化为 -2.07%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
今天内，MTOE 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00027489835234669。
在过去30天内，MTOE 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0052117005。
在过去60天内，MTOE 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0119930897。
在过去90天内，MTOE 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00027489835234669
|-2.07%
|30天
|$ -0.0052117005
|-40.16%
|60天
|$ -0.0119930897
|-92.42%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
MTOE 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.00%
-2.07%
-6.14%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Move To Earn (MTOE) is an innovative user location-based advertising and rewards platform. It is a new kind of blockchain-based advertising platform that allows users to earn by providing information about their current location and movements, and earn by viewing ads or participating in missions. MTOE leverages users' location information to data their movements over distance and rewards them with more targeted marketing through AI. Our goal is to create a new concept of reward platform where all users are rewarded for their movements and location information, whether they are making deliveries, performing complex logistics transportation, or simply moving around, using any mode of transportation such as cars, motorcycles, public transportation, bicycles, etc. and can earn additional rewards based on the distance traveled and participate in various advertisements based on their location information. At the same time, we want to provide advertisers with innovative tools for targeted marketing through big data based on the user's location, making it a new kind of advertising platform where advertisers can reduce advertising cycles and costs. In addition, the MTOE platform is based on the user's location, providing a network for finding, interacting with, and organizing gatherings with a variety of people in close proximity. This feature can provide a variety of services to many people, such as gathering people who commute to the same place to commute together, or organizing social gatherings with like-minded people who live in the same area. This is the end goal of the MTOE platform: to organically mix and meet more people through your location and make your life more fulfilling.
