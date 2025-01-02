Mr Mayonnaise the Cat 图标

$0.00015385
$0.00015385$0.00015385
+10.00%(1D)

今天 Mr Mayonnaise the Cat (MAYO) 的价格

今天 Mr Mayonnaise the Cat (MAYO) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 154.78K USD。MAYO 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Mr Mayonnaise the Cat 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 38.14K USD
- Mr Mayonnaise the Cat 当天价格变化为 +9.54%
- 其循环供应量为 999.98M USD

在获取 MEXC 上从 MAYO兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 MAYO 价格信息的首选平台。

Mr Mayonnaise the Cat (MAYO) 价格表现 USD

今天内，Mr Mayonnaise the Cat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去30天内，Mr Mayonnaise the Cat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去60天内，Mr Mayonnaise the Cat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去90天内，Mr Mayonnaise the Cat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0

时间段涨跌幅 (USD)涨跌幅 (%)
今日$ 0+9.54%
30天$ 0-74.51%
60天$ 0--
90天$ 0--

Mr Mayonnaise the Cat (MAYO) 价格分析

Mr Mayonnaise the Cat 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00760732
$ 0.00760732$ 0.00760732

+0.72%

+9.54%

-23.01%

Mr Mayonnaise the Cat (MAYO) 市场信息

深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：

$ 154.78K
$ 154.78K$ 154.78K

$ 38.14K
$ 38.14K$ 38.14K

999.98M
999.98M 999.98M

什么是Mr Mayonnaise the Cat (MAYO)

Mr. Mayonnaise the Cat is here to pounce on the crypto scene, turning a simple feline crisis into a full-blown movement. MAYO is a community-driven token inspired by Mr. Mayonnaise, a beloved neighborhood cat who went through a wild vet bill escapade after a tick bite that cost as much as a small car. With MAYO, we’re rallying behind a cause: if a tick bite can rack up such a bill, then Mr. Mayonnaise deserves his own currency. This isn’t just a token; it’s a mission to support pet owners everywhere who feel the sting of hefty vet bills and want to have a little fun in the process. Powered by a passionate community, MAYO rewards holders with exciting perks, community-driven charity donations, and, of course, a chance to be part of a purrfectly unpredictable adventure. Join us as we build MAYO, one meow at a time.

Mr Mayonnaise the Cat (MAYO) 资源

官网

大家还在问：关于 Mr Mayonnaise the Cat (MAYO) 的其他问题

