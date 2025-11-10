Mozaic（MOZ）代币经济学
Mozaic（MOZ）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Mozaic（MOZ）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Mozaic（MOZ）信息
What is the project about? Automatic, omnichain yield farming.
Mozaic provides AI-optimized yield and liquidity strategies, powered by LayerZero.
What makes your project unique? Mozaic is unique as it allows users with little to no DeFi knowledge to capture complex yield strategies. Mozaic’s AI, Archimedes has one objective: To save users time and maximize their profitability. The AI does this by removing the indecisions involved with yield farming compounding and rebalancing assets to the highest APY farms every hour.
History of your project. Mozaic was brought to life in Sydney, Australia from a team of both quantitative and proprietary traders. ‘Automatic yield farming’ was coined amongst the team during 2021-22. The core team partnered with AI/ML experts from Silicon Valley to then create the AI, Archimedes.
What’s next for your project? Mozaic plans to release a many different ecosystem and chain driven vault strategies. The protocol is also set to continue the optimization of its AI/ML to continue to expand the offering of yield to its users.
Additionally, the MozaicDAO will also be established to move towards the decentralization of the protocol.
What can your token be used for? The MOZ token will be used for governing all decisions of the protocol and to direct the DAO treasury throughout the protocol and crypto ecosystem to create a sustainable protocol in the long-term.
Mozaic（MOZ）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Mozaic（MOZ）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 MOZ 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
MOZ 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 MOZ 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 MOZ 代币的实时价格吧！
MOZ 价格预测
想知道 MOZ 的未来走势吗？我们的 MOZ 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
为什么选择 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球领先的加密货币交易所，深受全球数百万用户信赖。无论您是新手还是资深交易者，MEXC 都是您进入加密世界的最便捷途径。
热门
目前热门备受市场关注的加密货币
最高成交量
按交易量计算交易量最大的加密货币
最新
最近上市、可供交易的加密货币