MoveZ（MOVEZ）信息

MoveZ brings the next generation of fitness combined with Web3 technology! MoveZ offers a unique earn capability that encourages users around the globe to embrace a healthier lifestyle and give new meaning to ""move-to-earn"" with NFT boosters and loads of other remarkable features!

MoveZers have many innovative ways of being rewarded with tokens that can be directly traded for a wide array of benefits! Some of these being goods/services within the app and in real life, exchanging #MOVEZ tokens for profit, and much, much more!

Fueled by your ambitions and the latest Web3 technology, MoveZ is powering a fitness revolution — and you’re part of it!