Mother Earth 价格 (MOT)
今天 Mother Earth (MOT) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。MOT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Mother Earth 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 0.23 USD
- Mother Earth 当天价格变化为 -0.40%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 MOT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 MOT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Mother Earth 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Mother Earth 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Mother Earth 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Mother Earth 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.40%
|30天
|$ 0
|-0.03%
|60天
|$ 0
|+16.19%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Mother Earth 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.02%
-0.40%
+16.27%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Mother Earth is a decentralized digital currency based on binance smart chain technology that trades with "MOT" symbol. This new and ingenious technological concept increases the security of the currency and allows verification of transactions. MotherEarth is an eco-friendly crypto-currency developed in collaboration with some of the best minds of Blockchain Technology. Our objective is to provide a reliable cryptocurrency for both who are looking for investment and for doing transactions via Crypto. Our team is already in talks with various Corporations and Governments globally to get it approved as a tender for transactions. Gateways for crypto as a tender have already been opened up. Further to counter our carbon footprint and give back to society, we have pledged to plant 2 million trees by end of 2022 in collaboration with various NGOs, which already began while the coin was still in it's testing stage. MotherEarth is working towards repairing the ecosystem is an integral part of its identity. Although it is multi-faceted, we have decided to address this as one of its principals - by planting trees, for "he who plants a tree plants a hope". It is our responsibility towards our ecosystem to make efforts and harness our energy and resources to put back what we are taking away and help this world become a better place and be answerable to our future generations. To make progress as planned, we would join hands with our partners and supporters throughout the reforestation process, from planting saplings and taking care of young trees, through to their establishment. In our quest, we intend to have various forces rally alongside us - influencers across various channels, private investors as well as charitable organisations that will be chosen by the community as we mature in time.
