什么是Morphex (MPX)

Morphex is an emerging decentralized exchange offering spot and perpetual futures trading while requiring only a wallet connection to use. All trades are settled against the Morphex Liquidity Pool (“MLP”), where a user would be able to provide liquidity with any whitelisted asset, and in exchange, they would receive MLP tokens, representing their share in the diversified liquidity pool. Morphex provides low transaction fees, eliminates price impact and provides protection against "scam wick" liquidations, while enabling traders to retain full control of their assets. The pricing of the protocol will be established through an average of prices from top centralized exchanges in combination with Chainlink oracles. Over time, the protocol's governance will have a greater influence over key parameters, such as liquidity incentives for specific MLP pools in the future.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所,受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用!

Morphex (MPX) 资源 白皮书 官网