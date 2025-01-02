MorpheusAI 价格 (MOR)
今天 MorpheusAI (MOR) 的实时价格为 15.57 USD。目前其市值为 $ 52.88M USD。MOR 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
MorpheusAI 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 81.05K USD
- MorpheusAI 当天价格变化为 +5.06%
- 其循环供应量为 3.39M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 MOR兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 MOR 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，MorpheusAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.749546。
在过去30天内，MorpheusAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -3.4397539830。
在过去60天内，MorpheusAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -2.1746401020。
在过去90天内，MorpheusAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -3.889545682104242。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.749546
|+5.06%
|30天
|$ -3.4397539830
|-22.09%
|60天
|$ -2.1746401020
|-13.96%
|90天
|$ -3.889545682104242
|-19.98%
MorpheusAI 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.25%
+5.06%
-8.11%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Morpheus is designed to incentivize the first peer-to-peer network of personal general purpose AIs that can execute Smart Contracts on behalf of a user, known as Smart Agents. Providing users open-source Smart Agents to connect to their wallets, Dapps, & smart contracts promises to open the world of Web3 to everyone. The user’s Web3 wallet for key management & to sign recommended transactions when interacting with the Smart Agent. A Large Language Model trained on Web3 data including Blockchains, Wallets, Dapps, DAOs, & Smart Contracts. The SmartContractRank algorithm to score & recommend the best Smart Contracts to the user. Longterm memory of user data & connected applications stored locally or via decentralized cloud to provide a broader context to Smart Agent actions. Finally, the average user can talk with their Smart Agent in normal language and have it understand the question and take an action based on their intent/approval. This moment is similar to how Google's search engine opened the early internet up to the general public through their easy to use web interface in the late 1990s. To make Smart Agents accessible to everyone and increase decentralization of their infrastructure, we propose the development of the Morpheus network. The Morpheus network will include a fairly launched token (the "MOR" token) for incentivizing all four of the key contributors to the network. Namely, the community of builders creating interfaces, coders contributing to the Morpheus software/agents, capital providers adding liquidity and those supplying computation, storage and bandwidth. It has been well shown by the history of Bitcoin and Ethereum that free & open competition for scarce digital tokens can provide scalable infrastructure for a public blockchain over long periods of time.
