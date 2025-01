什么是MOOxMOO (MOOX)

MOOxMOO’s Mission is to Optimize the Korean Meat Industry via an Asset Light Blockchain and SBT based ecommerce solution for B2B, B2C & P2P use cases. We plan to do this by disrupting the middleman mania burdening traditional distribution thru offering supply chain financing and enhancing working capital conditions, which should result in lower end consumer prices.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所,受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用!

MOOxMOO (MOOX) 资源 白皮书 官网